'Free Friday' event hosted at Downtown Library tomorrow
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Downtown Spokane Public Library is hosting 'First Friday' to celebrate the first day of November.
The event is free, and will run until closing at 8 p.m.
Artist Robert Charloe will be exhibiting his photography in the main gallery on the first floor of the Downtown Library. There will be prints of his work available for purchase from 5-8 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., local musician Tonya Ballman will perform on the third floor of the Library.
For more information, you can view the Facebook event page here.
