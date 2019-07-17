'Free Fresh Market' provides free produce to Spokane residents in need
SPOKANE, Wash. - The "Free Fresh Market" returns to West Central on Wednesday. The market is put on by Our Place and supplies those in need with fresh produce.
Our Place is a volunteer organization in West Central that provides basic needs and services to those who need them.
The market, which can be found at 1509 W College Avenue, will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through the middle of September. It is open to the public; you just have to provide your zip code and the number of people living in your household.
Our Place kicked off the free market on Wednesday, July 10 and served produce to more than 600 people.
