"Drink One for Debi" helps family pay it forward after devastating loss Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - Eighty customers got an unexpected treat Tuesday morning when they arrived to pick up their favorite caffeinated beverages at one Dutch Brothers location. A free drink!

The family of Debi Wavada wanted to pay it forward in memory of their beloved aunt and sister. Debi lost her battle with ALS in June.

In her final years, she found comfort in her cup of Joe, after learning one of the co-founders of the Dutch Brothers chain died from the disease as well.

One of her final wishes was for people to have a cup on her.

Debi's niece Heather McNabb-Licea explained, “she loved coffee so much that in her hospital room, the last day, we had cups of coffee beans all around the room so that she could smell that.”

Debi's family also wanted to raise awareness about ALS, a disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical functions, robbing sufferers of everything but their minds.

