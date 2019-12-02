'Cosmic Crisp' apple coming to store shelves Sunday

Cosmic Crisp

The Cosmic Crisp apple is slated to hit store shelves Sunday.

It is the result of 20 years of research at Washington State University, and is grown exclusively in the state, which also provides the country with a majority of its apples.

It is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which researchers said looked like distant stars.

450,000 40-pound boxes will be available for sale this year, although that number is expected to jump to over 2 million in 2020, and over 21 million by 2026.

The apples are already being sold in Seattle, and are being shipped to stores across Washington.

Researchers say that this new red apple is a cross between an Enterprise and a Honeycrisp – making it perfect for eating and baking. It is also engineered to brown far slower than contemporary apples, keeping it fresher for longer.

The apple variety was developed by Washington State University. State growers, who paid for the research, will have the exclusive right to sell it for the first 10 years.