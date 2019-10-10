'Citizens for Liberty and Labor' PAC puts down $131K against Woodward campaign

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Another third-party donation has hit Spokane's mayoral race – this time, against Nadine Woodward.

A political action committee called Citizens for Liberty and Labor has put down nearly $130,000 against Woodward's campaign.

Neither candidate controls third-party money or how it is used.

The PAC is run by Randy Marler, the former president of the Spokane Firefighters Union. 4 News Now has reached out to Marler for comment on the independent expenditure, but our call has not yet been returned.

According to documents filed with the Public Disclosure Committee, the money is being put toward television advertising. The PAC paid for the creation of ads and cable fees, and paid for over $83,000 in fees to actually run the ads.

4 News Now has been continuing to follow the money in the mayoral race. The Washington Realtor's PAC has contributed over $161,000 in independent expenditures in favor of Woodward's campaign. Again, Woodward's campaign has no control over how the money is spent.

RELATED: Washington Realtor's PAC contributes over $161K in favor of Woodward campaign

RELATED: Washington Realtor's Association PAC contributes $43,500 in support of Woodward

RELATED: Complaints allege violations in 'Nadine Woodward for Spokane Mayor' ads