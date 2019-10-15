'Citizens for Liberty and Labor' PAC drops another $40K against Woodward's campaign

Nadine Woodward Former TV news anchor Nadine Woodward is running for mayor of Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Citizens for Liberty and Labor Political Action Committee has contributed another $40,000 against the Nadine Woodward campaign.

The PAC is run by Randy Marler, the former president of the Spokane Firefighters Union. The PAC's major contributors are the Spokane Firefighters Union PAC, the Washington Education Association and WA for All PAC.

The money will be used for online advertising, according to a report filed with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission.

The money is considered an independent expenditure – money that neither Woodward, nor her competitor Ben Stuckart, have any control over.

Earlier this month, the PAC contributed an initial $131,000 against Woodward’s campaign. That money was used to create a television ad that slams Woodward for her relationship with “outside developers.”

The ad is a direct response to the Washington Realtor's Association PAC’s large contribution in favor of Woodward. That PAC has contributed $173,741 in favor of Woodward.

