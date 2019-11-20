'Cheap Skate Mondays' coming to the Skate Ribbon this winter
SPOKANE, Wash. - This winter, you can take advantage of a great deal at the Numerica Skate Ribbon – you just have to be a bit of a cheap skate.
That is because every week is ‘Cheap Skate Monday,' where attendees can pay full-price admission and get a free skate rental. Starting December 2, you can get these savings will be every Monday through February 24, except for December 23 and 30.
According to Riverfront Park, Skate Ribbon attendees will save $4.95 every Monday.
For more information, you can check out the event page on Facebook.
