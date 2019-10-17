'Catalyst' will become Spokane's first zero-carbon, zero-energy building

SPOKANE, Wash. - McKinstry, Avista, Katerra and Eastern Washington University have teamed up with local businesses and elected leaders to unveil the Catalyst building, the first zero-carbon and zero-energy facility in Spokane.

The building is five stories and 159,000 square feet – one of the largest zero-carbon, zero-energy buildings in the world.

Eastern Washington University will be Catalyst's anchor tenant, using it for classes in their College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Over 1,000 students and 50 faculty are expected to occupy the building during EWU's lease.

Catalyst is built using locally-sourced, cross-laminated timber manufactured by Katerra.

On Monday, October 21 at 1 p.m., McKinstry will be hosting a topping out ceremony with Avista, Katerra, EWU and other local leaders. Following this, there will be a public reception at the KcKinstry SIERR building at 3:30 p.m.

These local businesses hope that the Catalyst building will set ‘a new vision for what's possible in our built environment, and what the built environment must become.'