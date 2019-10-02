News

$30,000 in damage done to Liberty Lake City equipment, police looking for suspects

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake Police are looking for suspects involved in vandalizing construction equipment.

On Friday, it was assessed that over $30,000 worth of damage was done to equipment owned by the City of Liberty Lake. The Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

If you have any information, contact Detective Bourgeois at (509) 755-1142.

