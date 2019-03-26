News you missed while you were sleeping

You’ve made it all the way to Tuesday. Some light rain came through the Spokane area overnight, but today should be mostly dry! Rain showers will likely be back throughout this week, though, so today’s the safest day to wear those stilettos.

Spokane’s city council was busy last night! Three things were passed which will now keep Lime bikes and scooters in Spokane for years to come, loosen the city’s helmet regulations when it comes to people using the app-based bike sharing service, keep city hall open to anyone (for any period of time) during business hours, and allow downtown businesses rebates for installing security measures. Read the details on all of that here.

A federal ban on bump stocks starts today, unless a court steps in. The Justice Department banned the gun attachments back in December. Bump stock owners were given 90 days to turn them in or destroy them, and that period ends today.

Michael Avenatti has been released from jail. The high profile lawyer was arrested yesterday for allegedly attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Los Angeles are pursuing charges against Avenatti, claiming he also committed wire and bank fraud.

He was released on a $300,000 bond last night and said outside federal court that he is “highly confident” that he will be “fully exonerated.”

