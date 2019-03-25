News you missed overnight

Kelsie Morgan by Kelsie Morgan

Welcome to your week! It will be a sunny start today but rain showers and a cool down will likely move in tomorrow. At least it’s not snow! Here’s some news you may have missed since you went to bed last night:

Democratic lawmakers continue to call for the release of the full Mueller report. Republicans, on the other hand, are declaring “case closed.” Yesterday, a four page summary of the nearly two year long special counsel investigation was given to congressional leaders and the public. It found neither the president or his campaign knowingly colluded with Russia to interefere in the 2016 election. On the issue of obstruction of justice, Attorney General William Barr wrote, “while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” The house judiciary committee, led by democratic chairman Jerry Nadler, is likely to call AG Barr to testify about the report soon.

A man accused of horrific child abuse in Spokane goes to trial today. Our original story, which we first reported more than two years ago, had tons of you responding in shock and anger. Pictures show a 2-year-old girl in full leg and arm casts with four broken bones. The child’s mother’s boyfriend was watching her at the time she was injured. Cedric Burton denies hurting the young girl, but he was charged with 1st degree assault of a child. His trial starts at 9:30 this morning. We’ll bring you updates from the courtroom as we get them.

You’re probably seeing this avocado recall in your newsfeeds. But not to fear, Washingtonians and Idahoans, your states are not included in the six affected by the recall. California and Arizona are the closest states impacted.

No one has won the Powerball yet, and the jackpot is huge. Like, almost a billion dollars huge. Time to get a ticket?

Both the men and women zags are still dancing! The 5-seeded women’s team tips off in the second round against the 4-seeded Oregon State Beavers tonight at 6:00 p.m. The Zags will be up against a home crowd, though, as the game is in Corvallis. As for the top seeded men’s team, we now know they’ll tip off against the #4 seed Florida State Seminoles on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. in Anaheim, CA. The Zags are looking for vengeance after the Seminoles ended their tournament run last year.

Catch up on the day’s news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.