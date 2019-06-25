News to know for your Tuesday

Welcome to your Tuesday! Today looks to be the warmest, driest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid 70s, light winds and some sun and clouds.

Spokane’s astronaut returns to earth

And a sign (almost) big enough to see from space welcomed her back to the planet. Gonzaga Prep grad Anne McClain spent 204 days onboard the International Space Station. She touched down in a Kazakhstan desert at 7:47 pm last night. A close friend of McClain, who still lives in Spokane, put up this sign to celebrate McClain’s successful mission.

Starbucks, anyone?

Summer is in full swing and Starbucks is celebrating. How does a Guava White Tea Lemonade, Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade, Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, or a Beach Bellini Tea Sachet sound? We’re not quite sure what that is either, but they’re all available at Starbucks starting today!

San Fran could say ‘bye, vapes’ today

San Francisco is on track to become the first US city to effectively ban the sale of e-cigarettes. The city’s board of supervisors votes today on an ordinance that says “no person shall sell or distribute an electronic cigarette to a person in San Francisco” unless that product has been approved by the FDA. To date, none have. Some say they’ll just go online to get around the ban, but it also includes online orders shipped to a San Francisco address.

Spokane, CDA preparing for a huge weekend. Can you help?

Hundreds of thousands of people are about to flood the Inland Northwest. Hoopfest festivities get underway in Spokane on Thursday, with the world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament starting on downtown streets Saturday morning. Over in the lake city, the IRONMAN 70.3 is Sunday. Because it’s such a busy weekend, the Ironman event is still looking for more than 100 volunteers. If you’d like to help, check here.

