Newport Police looking for woman last seen more than a week ago

by Erin Robinson

Credit : Newport Police Department

NEWPORT, Wash. — Police are asking for help finding a missing Newport woman who was last seen a week and a half ago.

Christine Blackburn was last seen on security video on August 12 at 7:30 in the morning. She was driving eastbound on Highway 2 from Three Mile Corner Cafe in Bonners Ferry.

Blackburn’s husband reported her missing on August 17.

Her family told police she had been searching for isolated property for sale in northeast Washington, Idaho and western Montana.

Blackburn has a history of leaving a few days at a time without telling people but has never gone this long without contacting family.

Blackburn was last seen driving a 2019 green Subaru Forrester with Washington license plate BUA2248. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 509-447-6476 or the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Communications Center at 509-447-3151.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.