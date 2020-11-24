Newport Police looking for missing man, last seen leaving for Spokane

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

NEWPORT, Wash. — Newport Police need help finding a missing man who has not been seen since he left for a relative’s house in Spokane on Saturday.

Authorities say 51-year-old Ronald Pool was recently released from the hospital and was last seen leaving Newport late Saturday afternoon, leaving for a relative’s house. Pool is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 275 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Pool’s whereabouts is urged to call Newport Police at (509) 447-5611 or local enforcement.

