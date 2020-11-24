Newport Police looking for missing man, last seen leaving for Spokane
NEWPORT, Wash. — Newport Police need help finding a missing man who has not been seen since he left for a relative’s house in Spokane on Saturday.
Authorities say 51-year-old Ronald Pool was recently released from the hospital and was last seen leaving Newport late Saturday afternoon, leaving for a relative’s house. Pool is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 275 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Posted by Pend Oreille County Sheriff on Monday, November 23, 2020
Anyone with information on Pool’s whereabouts is urged to call Newport Police at (509) 447-5611 or local enforcement.
