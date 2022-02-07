Newport man calls police to report he shot, killed mother

by Erin Robinson

NEWPORT, Wash. – A Newport man admitted to shooting and killing his mother on Sunday, police said.

Newport Police said Jacob Mitchell, 28, called 911 to report he killed 64-year-old Carolyn Thompson-Mitchell.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it happened near 100 S Fea Ave.

Mitchell was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree murder.

