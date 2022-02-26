Newport community raises $3,000 to get its ‘pathetic town Christmas tree’ new lights

NEWPORT, Wash.– Newport’s “pathetic town Christmas tree” will be getting new lights this year.

Money raised from a GoFundMe started by Fritz Turner was given to the Greater Newport Area Chamber of Commerce. Turner said he even chipped in some of his own funds to cut a check for $3,000.

A GoFundMe called “Help fix Newport’s pathetic town Christmas tree” was started in December to raise money for new decorations when people in town started complaining about its lights.

Chamber of Commerce President Jason Totland said the money is going to buy new lights for the tree.

“The rope lights were not popular,” Totland said.

Not only will the tree be getting spruced up a little this year, but the tradition of holding a lighting ceremony will continue. Totland said the same group that came together in 2021 to plan the event will do it again this year. There will be carolers, hot chocolate, and pictures with Santa.

Before 2021, Totland said there hadn’t been a tree lighting ceremony in at least a decade.

