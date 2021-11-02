Newly renovated Shadle Park Library opens Wednesday

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shadle Park Library is one of two Spokane Public Libraries opening this month.

The library is located at 2111 W Wellesley Ave. and is opening with some major upgrades that make it a neighborhood hub for families.

Shadle Park Library is the second busiest library in the Spokane Public Library system, so large meeting space and convenience was a priority.

It’s now double the square footage it was before and includes free meeting spaces, a children’s play space, a demonstration kitchen, a discovery garden, a drive-thru book drop, a quiet reading room and more.

QUICK FACTS

In November 2018, citizens approved City of Spokane Bond Proposition 1, which included funding to renovate four existing libraries and build three new libraries. This included expanding the footprint of Shadle Library and building a new library in Liberty Park to replace the existing East Side Library.

Shadle Park Library now has 8 times the meeting space as the old one. The event space seats 180 people, the classroom seats 35, the maker studio seats 36. There are also five study rooms for smaller study sessions or meetings. All of these can be reserved for free with your library card at spokanelibrary.org.

The children’s play spaces were designed in partnership with Luck Creative. Each one in a Spokane Public Library is a nod to a local landmark or the geology of the Pacific/Inland Northwest.

Come see the new library this Wednesday, Nov. 3. There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon and the library opens officially at 2 p.m.

For more information see the official website.

