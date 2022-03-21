Newly remodeled Browne’s Addition Rosauers to reopen Wednesday

by Will Wixey

By Caldorwards4 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rosauers in Browne’s Addition is set to reopen after an update and remodel.

The store has expanded its produce department, along with its wine and beer selection. It also added thousands of new, natural, and organic products to the store, along with improvements to the full-service pharmacy.

“We’re excited about freshening up one of our oldest stores,” said Cliff Rigsbee, CEO of Rosauers. “Since 1949, this store has been a part of the historic Browne’s Addition neighborhood and has the distinction of being Spokane’s very first Supermarket. Browne’s Addition is well known for its historic and cultural charm, walkability, mixed-use of buildings and land including mansions and apartments, complemented with fantastic amenities such as shops, restaurants, a beautiful park, museum, and of course — grocery, our Rosauers. We’ve had a wonderful 73 years and we are excited for the next 73!”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The Browne’s Addition Rosauers is located at 1808 W 3rd Ave.

