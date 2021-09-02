Newly rebuilt Shaw Middle School opens on the first day of school

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shaw Middle School is one of two brand new schools opening in Spokane Public Schools today.

Seventh and Eighth graders will be walking the halls after a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

Shaw Middle School’s rebuild was one of many projects Spokane voters approved by passing the 2018 bond.

The new building at 4106 Cook St. is 150-thousand sq. ft. with 41 classrooms, a commons and scratch kitchen, gymnasium and fitness center, administration office and community outreach center.

The school also consists of several learning “neighborhoods” — each one with four general education classrooms and a specialty class.

The school is designed with lots of windows, especially in these learning neighborhoods.

READ: Getting to school safely: MultiCare shares tips for walking, biking, driving and taking the bus

RELATED: 4 News Now Q&A: What COVID safety protocol should SPS families know about this fall?

This lets students peek in on what’s happening in other classes that may pique their interest.

The new Hillyard Library is open as well — now part of Shaw Middle School.

Both students and members of the community will be able to use this shared space.

It has five times the meeting space as the old Hillyard library, comfortable seating, computer access and even a new children’s play space called ‘Mt. Shaw’.

Spokane Public Library say on its website that building the Hillyard Library on the Shaw Middle School campus consolidates neighborhood resources in one central location and uses tax payer funds effectively by sharing those resources.

For more information about the middle school replacement plan, see this page on the Spokane Public Schools website.

RELATED: Back-To-School reminders for Spokane Public Schools’ families

READ: COVID guidelines in a new school year: What Spokane Public Schools is doing to keep students, staff safe

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.