Newly confirmed COVID-19 case linked to Moran Prairie Elementary

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A newly confirmed case of COVID-19 has been linked to Moran Prairie Elementary School, Spokane Public Schools announced Tuesday.

“This situation is considered confined and not considered an outbreak,” it reads in a released from SPS.

The school district’s contact tracing team is now in the process of finding close contacts, meaning anyone who spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of the person infected.

If you don’t receive a message from contact tracers, then the district has determined you and your child are not being considered as a close contact, it reads in the release.

Just five people connected to elementary schools within the Spokane Public School District were battling COVID-19 as of Feb. 18, according to the most recent update from the district’s COVID dashboard.

That includes Audubon, Lincoln Heights, Longfellow, Sheridan, and Whitman Elementary schools.

You can track those cases HERE.

“We will continue with our safety and cleaning protocols,” the release reads. “Staff and students have been trained to practice good hygiene, wear their facial covering, and maintain proper social distancing.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.