New Year’s Eve fireworks show returning to Riverfront Park

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Families will once again get to ring in the new year with a fireworks show at Riverfront Park.

The annual event is returning to the park after it was spread out across four locations this past year.

Spokane Parks and Recreation held the show in various places across the city in an effort to keep people socially distant amid the pandemic.

This year’s show will begin at 9 p.m. and last 15 minutes.

