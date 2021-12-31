New Year’s Eve fireworks are in Riverfront Park tonight! Here’s what to know before you go

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — You’re invited to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Riverfront Park!

The annual fireworks show will not be a drive-in event like it was in 2020.

Fireworks will start tonight at 9 p.m., but Spokane Parks and Recreation encourages you to come early with your family to enjoy holiday-themed activities in the park all evening long.

Here’s what you can expect:

All day – Riverfront Park Light up the Night, including trails of lights around the park and a community tree display

4:30 p.m. – Pavilion winter light show begins

6 p.m. – Two food trucks will be onsite near the orange bridge

7 p.m. – Coca-Cola will be at the Numerica Skate Ribbon offering giveaways until 9 p.m.

8 p.m. – Pavilion 1-hour countdown light show begins

9 p.m. – Fireworks

11 p.m. – 1-hour Pavilion countdown light show will repeat in advance of midnight

Organizers with Riverfront Park say they feel it is safe enough to ring in the new year outside in the park.

“Everybody I think is just ready to get back to normal and I think we know it’s safe to be outside,” said Programming and Marketing Director, Amy Lindsey. “Of course, if we have a gathering of more than 500 people, we do recommend masks. But we feel that it was safe and we really wanted to celebrate this new year.”

You can also celebrate the new year at Riverfront Park’s different attractions:

Looff Carrousel: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Numerica SkyRide: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sky Ribbon Café: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Numerica Skate Ribbon: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (extended hours)

The fireworks display will be launching near the clock tower, so parts of the park will be closed.

For parking information, see this page on the City of Spokane website.

“We are happy to see fireworks return to the heart of our community at Riverfront Park this year,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks and Recreation. “The drive-in style neighborhood shows worked so well last year, as a way to bring cheer to our community under COVID guidelines. But it’s special to have the chance to gather downtown again to celebrate the New Year in Riverfront together as one Spokane.”

