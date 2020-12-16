New Year’s Eve firework displays to be held at four locations across Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation will hold drive-in New Year’s Eve firework displays at four sites across Spokane.

The event will be similar to this year’s Fourth of July celebration, which allowed families to view the fireworks while social distancing in their cars.

“Amidst a difficult year, we’re pleased to offer a safe way to celebrate the start of 2021,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation. “The drive-in fireworks are a joyful and hopeful way to mark the year ahead, and to feel the community spirit together.”

The New Year’s Even displays will be held at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex (North), Ferris High School (South), Avista Stadium (Central) and Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium (Valley).

Each show will run simultaneously starting at 9 p.m. Parking lots will open at 7:30 p.m. as a safety measure to discourage crowds from gathering all day. Additional COVID protocols, like spacing out cars and mask-wearing, will also be in place.

