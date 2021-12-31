New year, new cocktail bar: Emma Rue’s hosting New Year’s Eve party to test run new cocktail drinks

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are plenty of ways you can ring in the new year tonight in Spokane.

Some restaurants and bars are holding a black tie affair, including one new place we’ve featured this year on 4 News Now.

We told you about the coffee and desserts at Emma Rue’s this past fall, but the long awaited cocktail bar is finally getting a test run tonight for New Year’s Eve.

Opening a cocktail bar at Emma Rue’s has been in the works all year long for co-owner and general manager Aaron Hein.

Before opening fully in the new year, those attending the private, ticket-only New Year’s Eve party tonight will get to preview the menu.

It’s a combination of craft cocktails and “zero-proof” drinks which are alcohol-free but still just as classy.

Complete with coffee, desserts and cocktails, Hein hopes Emma Rue’s will be a place where people can come to enjoy the finer things and connect with one another.

“It’s so exciting to have survived 2021! But honestly opening a new business, I’ve got to say, we’ve been so blessed by all the support,” said Hein. “People are excited to kind of come back to that connection piece. Having a place where we can sit down and connect face-to-face again and we’re really hoping 2022 is going to be a lot of that.”

Tickets are selling out fast to ring in the new year at Emma Rue’s, but you can enjoy the cocktail bar when it opens next Wednesday, Jan. 5.

For more information, see the official Emma Rue’s website.

