New winter market coming to the Wonder Building

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new winter market is coming to the Wonder Building.

The “Winter Wonderland Market” will bring together local artisans and craftspersons in addition to the building’s three brick and mortar vendors. Guests will not only enjoy High Tide lobster rolls, Evans Brothers coffee and delicious pasta from Bosco, but now they will be able to fulfill all of their holiday shopping needs.

Vendors include Holy Cow Butcher, Northside Candle Co, Honeybee Goldsmiths, Fetch Barkery and more.

The Winter Wonderland Market is meant to be fun for the whole family. In addition to the vendors, there will be free hot cocoa and Italian mini doughnuts for kids, as well as games and seasonal movies.

Organizers will also feature something new to see and enjoy each week. That could be a new local band, adoptable pups from the Humane Society or even a gingerbread house-building competition.

In the spirit of holiday giving, 10 percent of all food and beverage sales from Bosco will benefit the Wishing Star Foundation.

The market kicks off on November 20 and runs through December 18. It will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

