New winter market at the Wonder Building starts Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash.– The holidays are pretty much here and that means it’s time to get in the spirit.

A great way to do that is by heading to the new winter market at the Wonder Building. It’s called the “Winter Wonderland Market” and it will bring together local artisans and craftspersons in addition to the building’s three brick and mortar vendors.

The market kicked off Saturday, Nov. 20 and will run through December 18. It will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests will not only enjoy High Tide lobster rolls, Evans Brothers coffee and delicious pasta from Bosco, but now they will be able to fulfill all of their holiday shopping needs. Vendors include Holy Cow Butcher, Northside Candle Co, Honeybee Goldsmiths, Fetch Barkery and more.

The Winter Wonderland Market is meant to be fun for the whole family. In addition to the vendors, there will be free hot cocoa and Italian mini doughnuts for kids, as well as games and seasonal movies.

Organizers will also feature something new to see and enjoy each week. That could be a new local band, adoptable pups from the Humane Society or even a gingerbread house-building competition.

