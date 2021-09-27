New winery set to open in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– Cheers! A new winery is heading to downtown Spokane.

Two Winey Bitches (named for the owners’ dogs) was originally set to open in 2019. However, with the pandemic shutdowns and some subsequent logistical issues, the winery moved its opening date. We’re not whining about it– the grand opening is now 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

The creatively named winery is based out of Ford, but get this: they don’t use grapes. The 640-acre organic farm is instead abundant with cherries, peaches and huckleberries.

Two Winey Bitches makes 100 percent fruit wines that vary from dry to dessert-style wines.

The tasting room will be in the West End neighborhood of downtown at 107 S. Madison Street. It’s just across the street from the new Indigo Hotel and One Tree Cider.

Hours will be 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

You can find more information online.

