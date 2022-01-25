New week, same old gray skies. However, that won’t be the case much longer – Kris

The weather has been low on the list of things to worry about lately. Low clouds, fog, an occasional burst of blue sky, but nothing to get too excited about. There’s more gray, dry and stable weather in the forecast this week. Enjoy the low maintenance atmosphere while it lasts, because we will be back to scraping, shoveling, planning and coping with rain and snow next week. In the meantime, expect a cloudy Tuesday with patchy fog. Highs will top out just above freezing.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern through the end of the work week, but then, there are some changes on the way. A chance of snow is back in the forecast Saturday into Sunday. There’s more rain and snow on the way for Monday and perhaps beyond. Extended forecasts are calling for Above average precipitation and below average temperatures through the first week of February.