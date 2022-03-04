New weather satellite set to cover the Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– The newest next-generation weather satellite is on its way to bringing important weather information to the Western United States. The GOES T satellite, which will be called GOES 18 once it’s in position, launched from Cape Canaveral, FL on Tuesday.

This is the third GOES R series satellite launched since 2017. The GOES R series is capable of sending data every 5 minutes to as often as every 30 seconds. Older weather satellites were only able to send data every 15 to 30 minutes.

These satellites monitor a host of things including wildfires, vegetation, ocean temperatures, clouds and fog, atmospheric water vapor, lightning, space weather, volcanic eruptions, snow cover, pollution, hurricanes, and much more. A lot of this data is sent to supercomputers that help create weather forecasts in the Inland Northwest and around the world.

GOES 18 will replace GOES 17 which covers the Pacific Ocean and the Western United States. When it launched in 2017, GOES 17 suffered from problems almost immediately. A blockage in the cooling system would cause the main instrument to overheat at certain orbits during certain times of the year. At times this would impact the satellite two to six hours during the night. Despite these issues, Miranda Solveig Cote’, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane, says that 97 percent of the data from GOES 17 still comes in clean.

Infrared image from GOES-17's Advanced Baseline Imager taken yesterday. Distortion basically caused by overheating. This why GOES-18 is on it's way to take over the western slot. pic.twitter.com/j5xcP2CJNK — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) March 2, 2022

That said, GOES 18 should be an upgrade when it completes testing and becomes fully operational in early 2023. In the meantime, both satellites will work together during months when the overheating problem hurts GOES 17 the most. GOES 17 will become the emergency backup when GOES 18 fully takes over.

