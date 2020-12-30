New WA Sec of Health: 2020 was just the ‘first half’ of this pandemic

State expert 'optimistic, but cautious'

OLYMPIA, Wash — Moments after congratulating the Seattle Seahawks on clinching the NFC West title last weekend, Washington’s new Secretary of Health reminded Washingtonians that 2020 was merely the “first half” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are now starting to see the beginning to a light at the end of this long tunnel,” said Dr. Umair Shah, who just completed his first week on the job.

Shah replaces Dr. John Wiesman, who resigned his position and moved on to a faculty position at the University of North Carolina.

What’s going on with vaccines?

Dr. Shah spoke during the weekly Department of Health briefing, which described the status of the pandemic in Washington and also the progress of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Shah highlighted the presence of vaccines as a reason to be hopeful, and called testing the “cornerstone” of slowing the pandemic.

So far, 59,491 people in Washington have received the vaccine. That’s only 18.7% of what was allocated to the state.

Wednesday, the state announced other health care workers who are not high-risk can receive the vaccine when it is available.

Washington is on track to receive more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine this week. That includes 57,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 44,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

43,375 doses will go to 87 agencies in 26 counties. Just over 58,000 will go to long-term care facilities, along with 17 tribes and Urban Indian Health programs.

The state still has not announced which group will be next to receive the vaccine, but a plan is expected to be announced next week.

“Our goal is to vaccinate millions of people in 2021 and that is going to take fast action and coordination to get it done,” said Michele Roberts, who is managing the state’s vaccine program.

What’s going on with the virus?

“We are in a very precarious position,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist. “This is the highest rate we’ve seen since the beginning, but we’re starting to see a downward trend.”

Dr. Lindquist pointed to epidemiological curves that show case rates starting to decline. He also pointed to a decrease in testing statewide.

“We’re doing testing like we’ve never done before,” Dr. Lindquist said. “But we did see a dip during the holidays and the starting of a downward trend.”

Spokane County is still among one of the hot spots in the state.

The age group most affected statewide is people between 20 and 39 years old. Dr. Lindquist said that makes sense, given that this the group of people most likely to be out working in the community.

Dr. Lindquist said the state is also seeing “a little bit of flattening” when it comes to hospitalizations in the state.

“I’m optimistic, but cautious about this,” he said.

Dr. Lindquist pointed to the number of outbreaks at non-healthcare settings, which has declined. Most outbreaks statewide are in long-term care facilities and health care settings.

In non-healthcare settings, restaurants and food service have had the most outbreaks, followed by homeless shelters. Last week, restaurants and food service reported zero outbreaks statewide.

Restaurants have not been allowed to have indoor dining for weeks, under restrictions put into place in November.

Those restrictions were set to expire Monday, but Gov. Inslee announced they’ll be extended through January 11th.

You can see all of the data and dashboards used by the Washington Department of Health at this link.

