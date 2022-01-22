New video game simulates COVID-19 in a workplace environment

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 has affected everything, and that now includes the video game industry.

The recently published “COVID Simulator” is a game where you build an office space while mitigating the spread of the virus.

The game allows users to create their own workplaces, hire and fire workers, and even adjust the strength of the virus. The goal is to create an environment where COVID-19 can exist without risking large-scale workplace infections.

The game has players make many other decisions too. You can adopt vaccine and mask mandates, encourage pro/anti-vaccine behavior, and give “alternative medicine” treatments.

“COVID Simulator is so well made it’s a little depressing,” said Kotaku, a game reviewing website.

The game is only available on the Steam marketplace. You check out COVID Simulator and play a free demo here.

READ: 4 News Now Q&A: Could the omicron variant get us out of the pandemic?

READ: Spokane Boat Show to hold ‘Parade of Boats’ instead of regular event

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.