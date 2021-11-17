New trailhead to open in Antoine Peak Conservation Area

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new trailhead will soon open in the Antoine Peak Conservation Area.

The Trentwood Trailhead is located on the north edge of the City of Spokane Valley near East Wellesley Avenue. It is fully paved and features 20 parking stalls, native landscaping and connecting pathways to a recently expanded trail system.

The new trailhead will also feature dedicated parking for trucks and horse trailers.

With the trailhead opening, the community will be able to access the 231-acre “Etter Ranch addition” and approximately 2.4 miles of new trail constructed by volunteers from the Washington Trails Association and Evergreen East Mountain Bike Alliance.

