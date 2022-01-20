New study shows how COVID-19 changed art and culture in Washington

by Rania Kaur

Credit: ArtsFund

SPOKANE, Wash — A new study released on Wednesday by the nonprofit ArtsFund found exactly how COVID-19 impacted arts and culture in Washington.

Executive Director for Spokane Arts Melissa Huggins sat on the advisory committee for the COVID-19 Cultural Impact Survey. She explained the findings of the study will be used as a tool in front of legislators to get more funding for the arts.

That investment would help keep arts and culture across the state going as the Omicron variant makes way and cancels events.

“How do we increase accessibility to youth, to people who live in retirement homes, to people who live in rural areas? So that investment could help us serve so many other communities that aren’t participating in arts and culture as they could be or want to be,” she said.

You can find the complete survey here.

There’s no doubt that art and the way art has been viewed has changed as a result of the pandemic and now we have data to support it. A new study released by the @ArtsFund surveyed how exactly COVID-19 changed art across Washington. pic.twitter.com/cbY75vE6mB — Rania Kaur KXLY (@RaniaKaur) January 19, 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.