New Student and Family Engagement Center opens for Central Valley families

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Central Valley families now have a SAFE Center where they can access food, clothing, internet access and other needs through the school district.

It’s also free — the Student and Family Engagement Center opened Monday, Oct. 11 at the former Keystone Elementary School.

As an after-school club and community hub for social services, there’s a technology center, clothing and food bank, a community room and laundry services are coming soon.

According to the official webpage, Central Valley School District provides these services through its homeless liaisons, school social workers, English language development staff, school nurses, and many other highly-qualified staff.

All SAFE Center services are free and available to all children, youth, parents and families who live in CVSD regardless of social, ethnic or socioeconomic status.

