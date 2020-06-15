Enjoy dinner and drinks while meeting adoptable pets at this new Spokane restaurant

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant, set to open in Spokane this summer, will connect patrons with adoptable pets.

“Bark, a Rescue Pub” is the latest project from Josh Wade, owner of Nectar Wine and Beer, and will open at 905. N. Washington St. in the old Broadview Dairy building.

Visitors will be able to enjoy pub food while providing help to a local animal shelter. Guests will be able to visit with adoptable dogs and cats before or after their meals.

According to a release, Bark’s mission is to be an extension of the adoption process at the Spokane Humane Society.

“Josh has a way of identifying unique opportunities for our community and we couldn’t be more excited and humbled to partner with him and his fiancé,” said Terena Thi, Director of Development and Communications at the Spokane Humane Society. “Bark will provide our furry friends with more opportunities to find that forever home and offers another platform to further our mission.”

Shelter animals will have a team of caretakers separate from restaurant staff. They will also live in their own area that is separate, but accessible, from the restaurant.

“We are excited to bring a new and unique restaurant experience to Spokane,” said Wade. “My fiancé and I are dog and cat lovers. We have adopted several shelter animals over the years and love being their forever home. Bark provides animal lovers like us a fun interactive dining experience while knowing that we are supporting the Spokane Humane Society with each visit.”

