New spinal surgery robot will offer cutting edge care

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. – The surgeons of Providence Spokane Neuroscience Institute are about to take their surgical care up to a whole new level at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, offering quicker recovery to their patients. Thanks in part to donors who gave $1.5 million through the Providence Health Care Foundation, they recently brought in a Globus Medical Excelsuis GPS, a surgical robot.

This device has been on the hospital wish list for quite some time. Dr. Whitney, a neurosurgeon, said, “I personally have worked on this project for a number of years, so to finally be here is really exciting.”

Not only will the same procedures become less invasive, but this is also cutting down the surgical time by at least an hour. More importantly, for the patient, it’s cutting down the recovery time.

“If someone can go from being in the hospital five days to being in the hospital three days or two days, get home three days faster to their family, get back to their job, back to their past times, that’s a really tangible things patients can experience,” he explained.

The robot is being used on spinal fusion surgery right now, or in other words, for those who need a device placed in their back. Dr. Whtiney believes this is where the device shines.

Before fully understanding the process, many patients worry about losing that personal touch. Dr. Whitney reassured, ‘I’m there the whole time, just like I always have been. I’m scrubbed in, with gloves, right there at the bedside, doing the actual surgery.”

“It’s a tool. It’s helping me do the surgery,” he explained, adding he is working with a very capable third arm.

It’s clear, the future for this device is bright. Gone are the days of traveling far for top-notch spinal care.

“It allows us to evolve and push things and starting to do more complex problem-solving,” Dr. Whitney said. “It means we’re on the cutting edge. We’re part of the future, really.”

