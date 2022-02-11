New soup, sandwich shop opening in old Ruins building

SPOKANE, Wash.– A new restaurant is coming to Spokane and it’s every soup and sandwich lover’s dream. There will be beer, too.

Chef Travis Tveit is working to get Chowderhead open as soon as next month. Tveit said he’s been a chef in Downtown Spokane for the past seven years and this is his first business.

“I am very excited to finally have my own place.”

The menu will have a rotating soup menu that includes three chowders, tomato basil, and a broth soup (think chicken noodle and minestrone). There will also be hot and cold sandwiches on house-made breads. If that’s not enough to get you excited there will also be salads and snacks.

Oh, and beer! There will be lots of beer.

Chowderhead will be located in the old Ruins building in Spokane.

Make sure you follow Chowderhead on Instagram for updates on opening day.

