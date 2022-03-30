New scam targets Verizon customers

by Erin Robinson

Scammers are targeting Verizon customers with their own phone numbers.

The phishing scam has been going on for months, but Verizon customers are seeing an uptick in the spam texts.

The messages will say something along the lines of “Free message: your bill is paid for” followed by a link to a free gift or survey.

Whatever you do, do not click the links.

