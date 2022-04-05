New scam targets consumers through Zelle

by Erin Robinson

Tero Vesalainen // Shutterstock Phishing is one of the most common online scams. It’s a form of social engineering, meaning a scam in which the “human touch” is used to trick people. One offline form of phishing is when you receive a scam phone call where someone claims to be calling from the fraud department at your bank and requests your account number as verification. With online phishing, scammers do the same kind of thing but use emails and links to fraudulent websites to fool users. In your spam folder, you’ll often see messages claiming to be from Bank of America and others. These links lead to imitation bank sites designed to capture your personal banking information.

Thieves are once again making off with thousands of your dollars.

More and more consumers are getting duped by fraudsters impersonating banks and the latest scam is targeting those using Zelle.

Zelle is a mobile payment method embedded in many banking apps.

Scammers are getting your account information, oftentimes from you clicking a link you shouldn’t have.

They pose as your bank and will send you a text saying your account has been compromised. Then, they’ll call you and have you log into your account, which prompts the two-factor authentication they need.

They will then ask you for the code, which then gives them access to your account.

Oftentimes in these cases, it appears consumers authorized the fraudulent transactions, which means banks aren’t liable.

The National Consumers League says the regulation needs to change because the evidence shows that millions of people are at risk.

In some cases, though, people are getting refunded.

