New scam targets consumers through Zelle
Thieves are once again making off with thousands of your dollars.
More and more consumers are getting duped by fraudsters impersonating banks and the latest scam is targeting those using Zelle.
Zelle is a mobile payment method embedded in many banking apps.
Scammers are getting your account information, oftentimes from you clicking a link you shouldn’t have.
They pose as your bank and will send you a text saying your account has been compromised. Then, they’ll call you and have you log into your account, which prompts the two-factor authentication they need.
They will then ask you for the code, which then gives them access to your account.
Oftentimes in these cases, it appears consumers authorized the fraudulent transactions, which means banks aren’t liable.
The National Consumers League says the regulation needs to change because the evidence shows that millions of people are at risk.
In some cases, though, people are getting refunded.
