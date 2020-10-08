New ‘Safe Place’ program offers crime victims a place to stay while waiting for police

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is teaming up with local businesses and community members to launch its new “Safe Place” program.

Safe Place is designed to offer crime victims, particularly victims of hate crimes, a place to safely wait for police response.

Participating businesses will train their employees, volunteers and staff on how to report a crime.

Kitty Kane, owner of Nyne Bar and Bistro, has long sought to provide a safe haven for those in need.

“You can come to us, we will take care of you, and we will make sure you get home,” Kane said.

Sixteen businesses have already agreed to be Safe Places so far, including several in the South Perry District.

The following businesses are early adopters of the program:

Odyssey Youth Movement

Perry Street Brewing

Wellness Tree

South Perry Pizza

Bee You Organics

Lantern Tap House

Roots Salon and Spa

Veda Lux

Boombox Pizza

Fast Eddies

Red Wheel

River City Brewing

Borracho Tacos and Tequileria

Nyne Bar and Bistro

Satellite Diner

Nectar Wine and Beer

Those in need can look for the Safe Place decal at participating businesses.

If you are a business owner looking to participate in the program, click here to learn more.

