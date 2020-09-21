New round of payments going out to unemployed Washingtonians

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Monday, a new round of payments will go out to Washingtonians receiving unemployment benefits.

A federal program approved the $300 payments for six weeks.

The money from the Lost Wages Assistance Program will go into the accounts of those who qualified from August 1 to September 5. In order to qualify, people must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19

The Employment Security Department said this money and regular benefits could be delayed up to several days.

