New restrictions begin today for restaurants and bars in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — It won’t be the last call you’re used to hearing, because it’ll come before 10 p.m.

The state is trying to limit social gatherings by forcing restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. every night.

This comes as 44 percent of Spokane County’s COVID-19 cases are from people who are 20-39 years old.

Jack and Dan’s is one business feeling the impact of these new restrictions. The owner, Kevin MacDonald, said he understands the need to limit those social gatherings but doesn’t think this will solve that.

“You’re not going to stop them from going out and socializing,” MacDonald said. “You’re just going to get 100 people packed in a little house I think, but it’s unfortunate, hopefully we can kinda move past this quick.”

It’s been quite the roller coaster for small businesses during this pandemic.

MacDonald and many other business owners didn’t expect restrictions to last this long.

“I think we all kinda planned on being at least to phase 3, possibly phase 4 by August,” he said.

You can also now only eat inside a restaurant with people who live with you.

But, Jack and Dans along with many other restaurants believe that will be hard to enforce.

“We might have different driver’s license addresses, you and I can be roommates in college.. can be roommates after college and three or four people can be living in the same house,” MacDonald said.

The Viking is also hurting from these restrictions.

The bar and grill usually relies on live music to bring in customers, but now they’re moving that to Zoom.

“Whatever we can do to keep our business afloat, but also make sure our community is safe, we’re ready to do,” Danica Harnett said.

Bars that do not have a license to serve food must stop indoor service.