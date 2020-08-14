New restaurant Wooden City opens in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heads up, foodies! A new restaurant in downtown Spokane is open for business.

Wooden City, which also has a location in Tacoma, opened this week in the Genesee Building on Riverside.

The menu features small plates and things to share, as well as sandwiches, wood-fired pizza and a list of house favorites like lamb Bolognese and beet ravioli.

Those interested in stopping by can make a reservation or simply just walk in.

Learn more at www.woodencityspokane.com.

