New restaurant Wooden City opens in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Heads up, foodies! A new restaurant in downtown Spokane is open for business.
Wooden City, which also has a location in Tacoma, opened this week in the Genesee Building on Riverside.
The menu features small plates and things to share, as well as sandwiches, wood-fired pizza and a list of house favorites like lamb Bolognese and beet ravioli.
Those interested in stopping by can make a reservation or simply just walk in.
Learn more at www.woodencityspokane.com.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.