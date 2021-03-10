New research shows third shift workers may have heightened health concerns

Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State University researchers have found an increased cancer risk in people who work the third shift.

The new study’s published in the Journal of Pineal Research and used 14 volunteers. Seven people were placed on a simulated night shift schedule, and seven had regular, dayshift schedules. After only three days, researchers made a startling discovery from blood samples they collected.

“Everything was irregulated in these people, and that happened after only 3 days. We found that the people that were on a night schedule had increased DNA damage compared to those that were on a day schedule,” said Hans Van Dongen, a researcher on this study. “When the DNA damage accumulates, what that then causes is you have an instability in your genes that results from that. and that instability is what ultimately becomes cancer.”

While researchers have known there was increased health concerns for third shift workers, this research is closing the gap on why that is.

“It’s notable in my opinion because these researchers have identified a potential mechanism biologically that before wasn’t explained,” said Kenny Macdonald, a Radiation Oncologist at Cancer Care Northwest.

Repairing DNA is something the body does every day, but in third-shift workers, the repairs aren’t getting done which can have long lasting and detrimental effects on overall health.

“It’s that disruption of the normal DNA and a lack or an indifference to repairing that which then leads to cancerous changes that would develop in the cells,” Macdonald said.

Cancer concerns aren’t the only issues researchers have discovered in those who work graveyard shifts. Research has also uncovered heightened heart failures, metabolic health issues and mental health struggles. However, the study hasn’t been able to look at people who’ve worked the third shift for many years. That’s the next goal for Van Dongen after receiving funding.

While cancer can be genetic in some cases and hard to fully explain, there are things you can do to lessen your risk.

“Honestly, it’s all about balance. It comes down to good nutrition and plenty of sleep,” Macdonald said. “It comes down to activity and health for the mind and the body, not just one or the other but both.”

This new research further allows medical professionals to start looking for new ways to improve the quality of life for people working the third shift.

