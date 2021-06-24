New reporting line allows people to submit anonymous tips to Coeur d’Alene police

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — People in Coeur d’Alene can now submit anonymous tips to police through the new CDAPDTIP line.

The tip line will be available through web browsers, an Apple or Android app, or via text message. Tips are submitted through a third-party service, which acts as a privacy buffer to screen out personal information in order to protect identity and contact information.

People can also submit tips via text to 847411. Include the keyword “CDAPDTIP” along with the message.

CDAPDTIP is a non-emergency service and is not monitored 24 hours a day. Emergencies should still be directed to 911.

To download the app or submit a tip online, click here.

