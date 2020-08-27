New rental assistance program available to people living in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — People living in Spokane Valley could qualify for rental assistance with the help of CARES Act funding.

The city got about $1 million for rental and utility assistance. According to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), the money can help families with up to four months of rent or mortgage payments. The money can only be used if your payment is past due from April 1 to Oct. 1.

Carol Weltz, Director of Community Action for SNAP, said the money will also be used for utility and internet assistance.

SNAP will help about 300 families with rental assistance and about 200 with utility assistance.

To qualify, the financial hardship must be due to the pandemic. There’s also an income requirement. A family of 3 can have a monthly income of $4,646 and still be eligible, Weltz said.

Even if you’re getting back to work it takes a long time — you know, our regular bills are usually enough for any month,” Weltz explained ,”now we have three or four months worth of back rent we’ve got to take care of so, you know, it’s a way for people to get back on the level again.”

To sign up, contact SNAP at (509) 319-3010 or email eaprefer@snapwa.org.

