New rape charges filed against former Spokane cop

SPOKANE, Wash. — A second woman has come forward accusing a former Spokane Police officer of sexually assaulting her while he was investigating her case.

Nathan Nash was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on Wednesday morning for second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Details about the new charge have not been made public yet, but this is the second time a victim has alleged Nash raped them while responding to do a “follow up” on their cases.

Nash was first accused of rape in July 2019. Court documents indicated he was investigating reports of a domestic dispute and assault when he went to the victim’s home. There, he reportedly went into her bedroom to examine her bruises.

According to court documents, the woman said Nash used his fingers to penetrate her. The woman said she did not respond right away but ultimately told him to stop.

Nash spent a day in jail and was later released on his own recognizance, and court records show he was set to go to trial on that charge on August 30.

This new charge is related to an incident that also was alleged to have occurred in July 2019.

A release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the two cases are unrelated, but both investigations stemmed from similar allegations.

Both victims said Nash responded to their original calls and later sexually assaulted them when responding to conduct “follow-up” and document injuries.

Following Nash’s arrest, the Spokane Police Department issued the following statement:

“The Spokane Police Department is deeply troubled by a new accusation against Nathan Nash, a former SPD officer. The latest allegation was reported to SPD last month and SPD immediately referred the information to the SCSO for investigation. “The Spokane Police Department takes these accusations of officer misconduct very seriously. In 2019, when the first allegation was made, Nash was promptly removed from patrol by a supervisor. Nash was escorted to the Public Safety Building where his duty weapon and badge were confiscated and all law enforcement authority revoked. Nash has been separated from employment since the original criminal charges were filed. “Today, the department echoes Chief Meidl’s statement from 2019, ‘I (we) would like to thank those who showed great courage by coming forward and bringing these allegations to light.’ Because this is an active investigation, any further information will be provided by the SCSO or the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney.”

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is working to learn more.

