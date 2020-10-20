New project conserves water at Manito Park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A newly completed project means Manito Park is now a more environmentally-friendly place to visit.

Irrigation improvements along the east side of the park are reducing water use there by 30 percent.

The project also transformed an under-utilized section of the park with drought-tolerant plants. Plastic fencing is in place to allow these plantings to be established before opening to the public.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.