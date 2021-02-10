New project aims to address traffic flow issues near Ferris High School

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is launching a new project to address traffic flow issues near Ferris High School.

The project is called the Ray-Freya Alternatives Analysis and specifically seeks to address needs at the intersections of 37th Avenue and Ray, as well as 37th Ave and Freya.

Project managers are looking at options to replace the Ray-Freya Crossover project that was removed from city street plans in 2017. The city said that project would have moved traffic from Ray at 37th to Freya, running near Ferris High School, and was designed to ease traffic congestion.

With the new project, city staff is looking at other transportation improvements that could streamline traffic flow in the area.

The city will host an online public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17 to discuss the project. Information on how to access the meeting will soon be posted on the city’s website.

