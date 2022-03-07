New podcast ‘Spokane Valley Speaks’ looks to cover local issues

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A new podcast made specifically for the Spokane Valley out now.

Spokane Valley Speaks, a podcast by Albert Merkel, covers local politics, news, and other issues related to Spokane Valley, Spokane County, and Washington State. It focuses on valuing the Spokane Valley community, keeping taxes low and making sure residents have input into local issues.

Merkel has interviewed Deputy John Nowels and Craig Chamberlin and plans to release another with Spokane County Prosecutor Stephanie Olsen next week. Spokane Valley Speaks hopes to cover a variety of local issues, like the housing crisis, crime, homelessness, and much more.

The podcast already has several episodes available on Spotify, Apple, and Google Podcasts. You can also view the podcast online here.

